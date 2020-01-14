Albany boxer Abraham Nova doesn’t forget his roots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 17-0 (13KOs) and ready to make a statement in the world of boxing.

“Now that I’m able to fight on that platform and showcase my skills it’s going to take me to another level,” Albany boxer Abraham Nova said. “The worlds going to know who I am, the city is going to know who I am; I’m just excited to be in that position that I am today.”

Abraham Nova’s 2020 is set to pack a punch. The Albany boxer recently signed with Top Rank, a premiere boxing promotions company and his first bout of the new year will be on ESPN+.

Through it all, he’ll never forget his roots.

“I’m a big role model to them. So, I do the right things for them, take it day by day. They come in and I salute them and I show them skills and little pointers. We are a team, we’re family,” Nova said.

When Nova is home, he spends his time at the Albany Boxing Gym. He trains the youth and gives back to the community that’s given him so much.

“The kids are a big impact on my life. You know, growing up and seeing the role models that I had, I know i have to give back to the kids,” Nova said. I’ve got to give them that structure and the things to do in the gym – how to live a better life and that’s being about a fighter, but being a better human being.”

For the talented 14-year-old, Jadah Robinson, working with Nova over the years has transformed her game.

““Abraham, he is a big role model to me, most definitely. We have been in this gym for so long, so long that since we’ve been little, like, under the ring there is still tile floor, that’s how long we’ve been at the gym,” Robinson said. “He’s taught me combinations, head movements, foot movements, that it actually helped me in my past couple fights that I’ve had and he just makes me feel like, you know, I could be up there where he’s at.”