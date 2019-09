ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three years later, a popular barber shop is reopening its doors.

In May 2016, a fire destroyed Ray Love’s business on Washington Avenue called ‘Heads Up Barber Shop’. Despite the damage, he made the decision right away to rebuild.

And although it wasn’t a smooth road to recovery, and thanks to support from the neighborhood, he was able to reopen the barber shop Friday under the name 518Cutz.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan joined Ray Love for the ribbon cutting ceremony.