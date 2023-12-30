ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations, parties and alcohol are among the first that come to mind. Todd Shapiro from The War Room Tavern and Chris Pratt from Lark Street Tavern expect large crowds but also want to ensure that each person drinks responsibly.

“We don’t wanna see any accidents happen,” Shapiro said. “We wanna keep our customers coming back for years and years.”

The two and other establishments have created a new initiative… bars against drunk driving. Bar owners meet monthly to discuss safety initiatives while coordinating with local law enforcement agencies.

They will also have breathalyzer tests available to make sure no one leaves too intoxicated and also to prevent a life-threatening mistake from being made.

“Before they leave this place, not to drink and drive, we’re gonna pay for their Uber if they drank too much, we’re going to pay for their taxi,” Shapiro said.

Both Shapiro and Pratt want their customers to remember the Good Samaritan law and to let a manager or bouncer know when someone is in trouble.

“I think it’s important that -just like the campaign, see something, say something… I believe that we have a responsibility and have fallen short of encouraging customers to pay attention to what’s going on and to be aware of the people around them,” Pratt said.

The owners also feel that more businesses, like the law firm Harding Mazzotti, should get involved. The firm announced they will provide 1,000 $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I think companies should get involved with us,” Todd Shapiro said. “They should contact us to join in the fight against drunk driving. It’s not only Mothers Against Drunk Driving; bars care too.”