Albany bar owner gearing up for legal fight after sudden closure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany bar Café Hollywood closed following numerous incidents involving police calls to its location, the owner is gearing up for a legal fight.

“I’m feeling confident today because today I have a very strong legal team that’s behind me,” said Cafe Hollywood Owner Collin Rost.

Rost’s bar has been closed for a week after the City of Albany deemed it a nuisance bar. The city issued a state of emergency citing 20 police incidents stemming from the location.

“Whatever happens 300 feet, 1000 yards from my business, I mean, what do you want me to do? Do you want me to chase you down the street and make sure your safe all the way to your home?” Rost said.

There have been 36 police reports since May 14 to the premise. Incidents range from fireworks being shot outside the bar at a driver, assaults and fights. The owner maintains that his bar is safe.

“I think some nuisance calls are linked to my building and have nothing to do with my property,” Rost said.

That’s something fellow Lark Street business owner Jason Pierce disagreed with.

“I know of two people who were stabbed. I’ve seen countless altercations literally spill out to the street from Café Hollywood,” Pierce said.

A recent machete attack and a homicide stemming from patrons at the location was the last straw for Pierce.

“Do I want to see a lack of due process, no. But we’re also existing now in some very different times,” Pierce said.

While Rost said he’s backed by family and staff, there’s one group he says has let him down.

“When it comes to the Lark Street area and business owners and neighbors, I have to say, I’m very disappointed,” Rost said.