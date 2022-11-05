ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether you’re looking for your dream car or your next sedan, there is something for everyone at the Albany Auto Show. The event returned this weekend, giving the Capital Region a sneak peak of new cars, trucks, minivans and luxury vehicles.

“This is the place to go if you’re looking for a car,” Kim Perrella, the Auto Show Director, said. “Whether it’s an everyday car or your dream car, you can get behind the wheel of it here all at once. There’s a car for everyone here.”

The annual convention features more than 25 automotive brands with some cars that have yet to hit the market. This year’s festival featured exciting new introductions including the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Nissan Z and the 2021 winner of the Indy500 Meyer Shank Racing Honda Indy car.

From a classic car display to a distracted driving simulator, the show had something for everyone including more hybrid and electric vehicles on display as more people begin to make the switch. Attendees can also see new technology and the evolution of car models every year.

“It’s just a wow factor when it’s time to get into a car,” Chris Neuber, President of the Eastern NY Coalition of Automotive Retailers, said. “From standard power windows to, now, navigation systems and some cars you can just put into auto drive system and they’ll drive their way down here so it’s quite fascinating.”

The auto show offered coupons who everyone who purchased a ticket and a chance to win a $100 gas card every hour. If you missed your shot to check out your future car, you still have another day. The show continues Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m.