ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Water Department is asking for your help clearing debris and leaves from catch basins ahead of forecasted heavy rains.

There is a high probability of sustained rain tonight and tomorrow. Our crews are working to clear catch basins across… Posted by Albany Water on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Right now crews are working the basins but will not get to every single one in the city before the rain starts.

You can help by sweeping away the debris to try and prevent localized flooding. If you do notice flooding please call 518-434-5322. You can check the local forecast here.