ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The start of summer is just around the corner. The City of Albany announced multiple programs for kids to continue learning and get involved with this summer.

There’s something for students of all ages with opportunities to explore potential careers, learn about science or play basketball with college athletes.

Dr. Dorcey Applyrs, Chief City Auditor, said the city sees an increase in gun violence during the summer months and these programs help students stay engaged while keeping them safe.

“There are alternatives to our young people, instead of just sitting at home playing video games or being out in the community wandering around aimlessly,” Applyrs said. “There are constructive, safe, productive opportunities and programs for them to get involved in.”

More information about the programs can be found on the city’s website.