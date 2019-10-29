Albany announces ‘Safe Stop’ locations for trick-or-treaters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Albany is offering safe locations for kids to trick-or-treat this Halloween.

Kids can go to the following locations from 3 until 5 p.m. many of the employees will be in costume and will be handing out treats!

  • City Hall, 24 Eagle St. (candy and fruit; 8 offices)
  • Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle St. (in front of the building – rice crispy treats and school supplies)
  • One Stop Shop, 200 Henry Johnson Boulevard (candy; 4 offices)
  • Albany Police South Station, 126 Arch St. (candy)
  • Albany Police Center Station, 536 Western Ave. (candy)

The Hoffman & Arbor Hill Community Centers also will be hosting Halloween parties from 5-8:30 p.m. At these two Community Center events, there will be games, food, candy, as well as costume contests and prizes.

