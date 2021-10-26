Albany Airport turned into ‘the port in the storm’ last night

News
Posted: / Updated:
albany international airport

albany international airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 26 the Albany International Airport said, heavy rains in New York City caused the Albany Airport to become “the port in the storm.” Meaning several New York City flights from last night and this morning have had to come to the Albany International Airport and wait out the storm.

A Ground Stop at New York City airports last night forced seven New York flights to be diverted to the Albany International Airport to wait out the storm. By 11:00 p.m. last night, Delta, JetBlue and United had each sent flights to Albany.

Crews from Million Air, the Airport’s fixed base operator, stood by to refuel the aircraft and prepare
them for their return flights to New York City. By 3:19 a.m. all but one of the flights had departed Albany for points in New York City.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19