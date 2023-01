ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Airport has located a wedding album left in the terminal and believes that the couple featured in the album has ties to the Greater Capital District. A distinct feature is a tag that reads ALOHA Album on the front cover.

The Airport will be sharing photos in the album with local media on January 5, in hopes that someone with knowledge of the couple will reach out to the Aiport. Anyone with information is asked to contact (518) 242-2230.