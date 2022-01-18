Albany Airport responds to 5G worries

ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10)- The Albany International Airport said they are expecting a minimal impact to operations because of 5G. U.S. airlines had asked the federal government to postpone the rollout of a 5G network saying it would interfere with aircraft technology and cause largescale flight disruptions, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson asked Verizon and AT&T to halt activating C-Band 5G near several airports until the FAA could further investigate how air traffic would be impacted, the Associated Press said.