ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.

Most of the airlines have already announced waivers for passengers traveling to or through impacted areas, and travelers should contact the airlines for more details. Albany International Airport expects to be operational throughout the storm.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged travelers to finish their holiday preparations on Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans. For more details on weather conditions for the next couple of days, click here.