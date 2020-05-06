Albany Airport hosting Regional Food Bank distribution center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport along with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York announced a contactless drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Airport’s E-lot parking area.

The drive-thru will be open to anyone who is in need of food during this time.

“The Airport family is honored to have the opportunity to assist those families and individuals in the Greater Capital District that through no fault of their own are in need of a helping hand,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “Each day we learn of more families whose lives have been upended by the Coronavirus and we must all commit to assist our friends, neighbors and families during this crisis.”

Drivers are asked to use the main terminal entrance at the airport where they will be directed by airport staff and signs to the distribution center.

The food being distributed will include fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and shelf-sustainable items. Volunteers from the Albany County Airport Authority, AvPORTS and Million Air will help in loading food into people’s trunks. Volunteers will be adhering to CDC guidelines and will practice social distancing while also wearing masks and gloves.

“The Regional Food Bank of NENY is proud to partner with Albany International Airport to combat the unprecedented rates of food insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Drive Thru Pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time. By providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk’, this method minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved. This effort complements the outstanding work already being done by our network of member food pantries county-wide.”

LATEST STORIES