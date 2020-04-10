Albany Airport garage lights up blue to honor first responders and health care workers

The new parking garage was lit blue to honor first responders and health care workers. Photo courtesy: The Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport joined several other companies in lighting up blue to honor first responders and health care workers.

The new parking garage at the Albany Airport was lit blue Thursday night to honor first responders and health care workers. photo courtesy: The Albany International Airport

Buildings around the world were illuminated in blue Thursday evening to support millions of health care workers, doctors, nurses and first responders.

“The Airport community is grateful to the thousands of dedicated men and women that are placing themselves in harm’s way to help ensure the safety of our nation and the residents of the Greater Capital District,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

