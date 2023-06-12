LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport announced they’ve received the new Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation. They’re the first airport in the country and only the fourth in the world to receive the accreditation.

The airport met the Airports Council International’s highest-level standards for airport accessibility. The airport has worked to implement better staff training, dog therapy, and designated parts of their building to be more accessible for anyone with disabilities.

“This is an ongoing commitment and as we move forward with the exciting new development plans for expanding our terminal, we are going to ensure that design and future planning meets the needs of those who have disabilities and are traveling through our airport,” Philip Calderone, CEO, said.

Calderone said the airport’s future redesign will include a sensory room and increased break spaces before and after security. Construction is set to begin later this year.