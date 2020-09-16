Albany air quality “sixth best in the US”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany has the sixth best air quality in the United states, according to a report ranking metropolitan areas with more than half a million people. Analysts used the EPA’s Air Quality Index values for 2019 to rank cities from best to worst.

The Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY metropolitan area reported 322 days of healthy air quality and no days of unhealthy or hazardous air quality.

Syracuse and Rochester came in just ahead of Albany, ranking fifth and fourth respectively, while Honolulu, Hawaii came first.

San Bernadino, California was the lowest ranked city in the study, which was commissioned by air filter supplier, Filterbuy.

