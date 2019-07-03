Albany 4th of July parking restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. – July 4, 2019 Fireworks at Empire State Plaza

Road Closures and Parking Prohibitions



Parking Prohibitions:



July 4th 6AM-11:59PM:



– State Street, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street



July 4th at 6AM until July 5th at 6AM



-Upper Lincoln Park all roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. This includes the roadway adjacent to TOAST School and near the tennis courts, basketball courts and spray pool (Sunshine School)



July 4th 12:01AM-11:59PM:



– Madison Place, North Side from Eagle Street to Philip Street

– Elm Street, north side from Eagle Street to Grand Street

– Philip Street, east side from Madison Ave to Warren Street

– Bleeker Street, south side from Philip Place to Eagle Street



July 4th 5AM to 11:59PM:



– Madison Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street



July 4th 5AM-11:59PM :



– Washington Avenue, north side from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street

– Washington Avenue, south side from S. Swan Street east to opposite N. Hawk Street

– Washington Avenue, north side from S. Swan Street west to 111 Washington Avenue

– N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street



Road Closures:



July 4th at 6AM until July 5th at 9AM Closed to ALL Traffic:



– Upper Lincoln Park roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. (TOAST School roadway, roadway to tennis courts, basketball courts , spray pool, and sunshine school building)



July 4th 8AM until 11:59PM Closed for all except Local and

Emergency Traffic:



– Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street

– Philip Street between Madison Avenue and Myrtle Avenue

– Elm Street between Eagle Street and Grand Street

– Wilbur Street between Philip Street and Grand Street

– Bleeker Pl ace between Philip Street and Eagle Street

– Myrtle Avenue between Eagle Street and Grand Street



July 4th 3PM until 11:59PM Closed to all but Event and Emergency Vehicles:



– Madison Avenue between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street



July 4th 6AM until 11:59PM Closed to all but Event and Emergency Vehicles

– State Street between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street





Additional Closures may be necessary based upon traffic volumes and delays. APD will be on site through the event to assist motorists with their exit from this family event. Message Boards will be in place with motorist information. We are asking for cooperation and patience during your commute home.



BUSES:

CDTA will have several buses available for use for those individuals who choose not to bring their vehicle to the event. Busses will be staged on Washington Avenue in the area of the NYS Capital. CDTA will have staff on site to assist selecting th e correct bus.



Several egress routes have been identified for traffic leaving the Fireworks event.