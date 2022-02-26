ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Saturday, the ‘Welcome to the New York State Capital Region’ arch on Albany Shaker Road will be lit in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine. Officials said the Airport will join in support of Governor Kathy Hochul’s direction by displaying the colors of the Eastern European nation’s flag throughout New York State landmarks.

Hochul said New York is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state. The landmarks include: