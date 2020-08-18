Alaska and Delaware added to New York coronavirus travel advisory

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska and Delaware, making 35 states total, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. No states were removed since last week’s update. The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virgin Islands
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person who arrives from a state with a positive test rate over 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt, and stays of under 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

