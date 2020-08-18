Alaska and Delaware added to New York coronavirus travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska and Delaware, making 35 states total, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. No states were removed since last week’s update. The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person who arrives from a state with a positive test rate over 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt, and stays of under 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 66,891 tests reported yesterday, 655 were positive (0.98% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 537.



Sadly, there were 8 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3UChflYFZW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 18, 2020

