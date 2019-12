(CNN)– One airline is billing itself as the “Merrier Carrier” and their upcoming promotion sticks to that nickname.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, Alaska Airlines will give priority boarding to travelers who are wearing a holiday sweater. Why December 20? It’s National Ugly Sweater Day.

The airline is also finding other ways to keep your spirits sky high this holiday season. Holiday-themed boarding music is being played and free holiday movies are being shown in-flight.