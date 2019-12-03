Alanis Morissette bringing ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour to SPAC summer 2020

HAMILTON, ON – MARCH 15: Alanis Morissette performs at the 2015 JUNO Awards at FirstOntario Centre on March 15, 2015 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center summer of 2020 as part of her tour celebrating 25 years of her smash hit album “Jagged Little Pill.”

The tour stops at SPAC on July 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. She will be joined by special guests Garbage and Liz Phair.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. at livenation.com or ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets go on sale December 10 at 11:00 a.m.

Each ticket purchase comes with a free instant download of “Reasons I Drink,” and a free digital download of Morissette’s upcoming album ‘Suck Pretty Forks in the Road” when it releases on May 1.