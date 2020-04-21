Alabama woman coughs in officer’s face after police bust party during ‘stay-at-home’ order

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Melanie Chambers faces multiple charges after hosting a party while under “stay-at-home” orders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Chambers for violating the order in addition to facing other drug charges.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson says the department received a complaint about loud music on Monday night. “When officers arrived, they found a party of about 40 to 50 people,” Hudson says. “They also smelled an odor of marijuana.”

Officers contacted Chambers, the current tenant at the Brewton Street home, who became irate with, Hudson reports. He says Chambers coughed in an officer’s face and said something about the coronavirus currently causing a worldwide pandemic.

Officers executed a search warrant, and say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Chambers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the State Health Office’s current suspension of gatherings due to COVID-19.

Chambers’s total bond is set at $23,500. Hudson says the arrest marked the first time the Andalusia Police Department has charged someone with violating “stay-at-home” orders.

“We are handling this on a case-by-case basis,” Hudson says. “If participants refuse to comply with the order, we have to take steps to enforce it.”

