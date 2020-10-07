Alabama puppies find new home in Massachusetts a head of hurricane

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—Wednesday was a first for the Berkshire Humane Society when a single-engine plane flew into the Pittsfield airport from Mobile, Alabama. Before Wednesday, volunteers had to drive to Worcester, hours away, to pick up the dogs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Humane Society began flying dogs in over the summer.

After a four hour trip 42 puppies arrived in Pittsfield Wednesday, from Mobile, Alabama.

“We’ve noticed the plane rides are a lot less stressful for the dogs.” John Perreault, Executive Director for the Berkshire Humane Society, said. “It’s just four hours, and we get them in our quarantine area, and things go very smoothly.”

The 42 puppies were to arrive on Saturday, but due to Hurricane Delta, they left early. The shelters in Alabama need the space for more dogs as the hurricane makes landfall.

The puppies were split up with some going to the Montgomery County SPCA.

As the puppies came off the plane, they were separated, with over ten going to the Montgomery County SPCA. The Pittsfield puppies went right into a 48-hour quarantine.

A four hour flight puts less stress on the dogs compared to a day long trip by car.

Perreault said these puppies already have homes. Once a month, the Berkshire Humane Society brings shelter dogs up from the south, so if interested, come in and see about adopting.

