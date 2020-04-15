Alabama patient defeats coronavirus after 22-day battle

Bill Chambers, UAB Hospitals first COVID-19 patient, officially beat the virus after a 22-day battle. (Courtesy/UAB Medicine)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine shared some positive news about a COVID-19 patient who officially entered the recovery stages of the virus.

Bill Chambers, the first COVID-19 positive patient who has been discharged since the crisis started, just ended his 22-day stay at UAB Medicine.

The medical staff at UAB had to celebrate.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: