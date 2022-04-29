HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arby’s employee was arrested last week after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru. According to Hueytown police, officers responded around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, to the report of an altercation between an employee and a customer.

First responders arrived to provide medical treatment to the victim that had been doused with hot grease. The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large portion of her body, was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for further treatment.

Shea Denise Peoples, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Her bond was set at $30,000. HPD confirms that the case is still under investigation.