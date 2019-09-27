Airline introduces baby seat map to allow passengers to avoid infants

CNN NEWSOURCE – Few things can make a long flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant.
One airline wants to help you avoid that.
Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and two years old are sitting.
Passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats.
That should give them a chance to find one further away — or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn’t available.
The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.