Airline introduces baby seat map to allow passengers to avoid infants

News
Posted: / Updated:
Crying Baby_565082

CNN NEWSOURCE – Few things can make a long flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant.

One airline wants to help you avoid that.
Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and two years old are sitting.
Passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats.
That should give them a chance to find one further away — or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn’t available.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play