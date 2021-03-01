Airbnb: Women make up over half of spike in Adirondack rental hosts

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Renting a place to stay has been a common way to make travel possible in the era of COVID-19, and the North Country and Adirondack Park have seen their share of traffic as pandemic-safe getaways have grown in popularity.

This week, Airbnb has tallied the numbers, and said that women renters have seen the biggest boom in interest in their properties for those looking to get away.

In a blog post on Monday, Airbnb official Catherine Powell wrote that around 55 percent of the company’s global list of hosts – over 2 million people – are women.

In the Adirondacks, the ratio is bigger still. The company said around 61 percent of all Adirondack hosts who started offering rentals during the coronavirus pandemic are women, and have amassed $2.1 million in collective earnings in 2020.

Airbnb surveyed their hosts, and found that 35 percent of the global swath of new women renters are using the new venture to replace a full- or part-time job lost due to coronavirus, with 23 percent saying it’s their new primary source of income.

Previous news on rentals in the region line up with the new info. Last summer, Airbnb named the Adirondacks among their top destinations for July 4th.