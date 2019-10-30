Airbnb owners now required to pay, register with city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City leaders in Buffalo are cracking down on Airbnb owners. They’ll now have to pay a fee and register their rental with the city.

Now Airbnbs will have to be inspected and on a registered list. If the owner lives in the Airbnb, for example on a different floor, they’ll have to pay a $150 registration fee. The registration fee for non -owner rentals, owners who don’t live in the rental, will be $250 and will require a special use permit.

Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon says there have been complaints of bad experiences with Airbnb where some rentals weren’t up to code.

“We’ve heard of other unsafe situations where people renting out basements with not the proper egress should something go wrong a fire or something like that so again this is just more to protect the user of the Airbnb as well as the operator,” said Scanlon.

Airbnbs are allowed in certain zones in the city. If someone wants to have one in what’s called a ‘single family’ zone, they’ll have to go through the Zoning Board to get approved.

The Common Council approved the legislation Tuesday. It now goes to Mayor Brown for him to sign.