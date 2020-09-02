Airbnb brings tax help to Washington County as Warren County adapts to being ignored

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Airbnb has started collecting occupancy tax from their Washington County properties directly from renters, and sending it directly to the county.

It’s part of an effort that has now touched 30 counties in New York.

One of the counties not on that list is Warren County, two years after county officials reached out to Airbnb requesting the exact kind fo help their neighbors are now getting.

Instead, Warren County also has a new occupancy tax plan that has started this week, once which collects those funds directly from property owners.

Earlier this summer, Airbnb reported Adirondacks region properties as having seen a 140 percent boost in traffic from a typical year.

