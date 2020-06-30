Airbnb: Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley top destination for July 4 vacationers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Vacationers are headed into the serenity of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Mohawk Valley for the July 4th holiday, according to Airbnb. They say these are some of the top destinations for people looking for some time away.

Compared to last year at the same time searches are up 40% for the Adirondacks and 30% for the Catskills and Mohawk Valley, says Airbnb Senior Communications Manager, Sam Randall. He says vacationers are looking for pet-friendly, cabins in rural locations.

“The majority of short-term rentals in Warren County/The Lake George Area are entire homes. This makes us an attractive destination for families and friends to travel together, share much-needed time together, relax, and destress. Rentals can be lakeside or in a mountain setting, close to hiking and bicycling trails, swimming, and boating, quaint small towns,” says Warren County Tourism Director, Joanne Conley.

“The Lake George Area has seen a dramatic increase in demand for short-term rentals in the past several years. I feel the pandemic has increased the demand for this type of getaway,” Conley says. “Now that travel quarantines are becoming the norm, a staycation is a perfect getaway that can offer an entirely new experience to people who only live an hour from us. It is nearby, but entirely new!”

Randall says they are providing hosts with incentives to take part in their Enhanced Cleaning Protocol. He says hosts who do participate in the program get a special designation that prospective renters see when they are looking for bookings.

Conley says she expects the trend to continue especially after people spend time in the Adirondacks. “Once people experience the beauty of the Adirondacks, they tend to become repeat visitors,” she says. “Imagine looking up at the starry night sky and seeing the Big Dipper with your children. Life’s simple pleasures can become special memories.”