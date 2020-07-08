Airbnb: 4th of July weekend brought heavy traffic to Adirondack hosts

HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Airbnb followed up previous news on the Adirondack region’s popularity this week with the news that hosts in the region saw an influx in visitors and income over the 4th of July weekend.
The company said Wednesday that Adirondack hosts saw an increase of nearly 140 percent in revenue over the holiday weekend.
Airbnb said the spike is part of a bigger trend in favor of rural areas. They reported that in June, hosts in rural areas earned over $200 million, an increase of more than 25 percent over the year before.
Last week, Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said she expected the trend of high interest in the region to continue, as many visitors tend to become repeat travelers to the area.
