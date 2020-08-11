Air Quality Health Advisory issued for the Lower Hudson Valley

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Lower Hudson Valley Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. The DEC said the pollutant of concern is Ozone, which is common when there is summer heat. The following counties are under the advisory: Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Putnam counties.

The DEC issued the advisory after meteorologists predicted the Air Quality Index for the day to exceed a value of 100.

They encourage everyone but especially those with respiratory issues and children to limit strenuous activity when outdoors.

Here are some tips on how to reduce pollution from the DEC:

Use mass transit instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are strongly advised to carpool only with members of their households;

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;

Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;

Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking. A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) has been established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest Air Quality situation.

