AIM Services is dedicated to supporting people of diverse abilities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – AIM Services is a nonprofit organization based in Saratoga Springs that provides support and services to people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries in eastern New York.

The organization has a relationship with the National Museum of Dance where AIM members take a dance class weekly with the Director of Children’s Programming Leslie Kettlewell.

For more information on the organization, including ways you can get involved, check out our web extra.

