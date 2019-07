BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One month after a fire destroyed an apartment building leaving one man dead and several others homeless, residents nearby have safety concerns.

Fire investigators say they had issues with water pressure when attempting to draw water from some of the hydrants.

One hydrant in particular was stuck shut, and firefighters broke it attempting to open it.

During the course of battling the blaze, the amount of water being drawn broke a nearby water main as well.

Residents in the Meadowbrook neighborhood are worried the problems could cause issues if there’s another fire nearby. They also say all fire hydrants should be flushed more often.