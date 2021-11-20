Agencies respond to Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home after nurses reportedly didn’t show for work

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple agencies responded to Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home in East Greenbush on Saturday after the nurses reportedly did not show up to work. Rensselaer County said the agencies showed up to ensure care for residents.

“Nurses from an agency contracted by Rosewood Gardens apparently did not show up for the morning shift, and the lack of licensed nurses on the shift meant medicine could not be administered, ” said Rensselaer County. “Federal regulations require that a licensed nurse be on site at all times to administer medication.”

The county reported that all residents are safe and remain at the facility following the response. The New York State Department of Health (DOH), the Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety, Bruen Rescue Squad, Mohawk Ambulance, East Greenbush Police Department, Albany Medical Center Hospital, the county Medical Director, county EMS coordinator, and a representative from the County Executive’s office all responded to the nursing home.

The facility was able to have nurses arrive by early afternoon. The county said DOH and other agencies remained on the scene to monitor the situation and check on residents.