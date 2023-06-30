ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Attorney General’s office argues hundreds of cases in lawsuits every year. We hear about them all the time. When they win a settlement, what happens to that money? Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige got to see first-hand how one million dollars from a 15 year-old case is being spent today.

“But we’re excited, we’ve been waiting for about four or five years, there’s apparently a lot of steps,” said Brittany Eldred, a modular home recipient. She’s just one of four recipients receiving a carbon neutral homes built through a settlement, from the AG’s office. The home was made possible after a settlement with American Energy, a company who created environmental issues years ago. “We were able to pick out our cupboards, our countertops, the flooring and stuff like that and the siding and everything,” she said.

Bill Lake Modular Homes is tasked with planning and creating these green homes. The amount of emissions they generate will be equal to what they produce. “We’re just really excited, many of these people spend four to $500 a month in the winter with their old inefficient homes, and heating costs. And that just literally goes out the roof so to be able to put that into building equity, and building their generational wealth and having real estate and having a home is just huge, so we’re really excited about that,” said Tolga Morawski, Executive Director of the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank.

The homes are also insulated, sealed and inspected to ensure they’re meeting and exceeding state code. When I asked the Attorney General, Letitia James what she thought after touring these homes, here’s what she had to say, “We need more! That we obviously need to provide more resources to this company and that we need to build these homes quicker.” The AG said these homes are also more affordable to build and could help with the housing crisis in the state.