ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region medical transportation company that provided rides for Medicaid recipients to get to and from their appointments has agreed to pay $862,500, to the New York State Medicaid Program. Ismat Farhan and his company, USA Medical Transport, were found to be defrauding Medicaid by submitting over 2,500 false claims and billing Medicaid around $400,000.

“Medicaid is meant to help support the medical needs of vulnerable New Yorkers, not to pad a company’s profits,” said Attorney General James. “Farhan and USA Medical Transport took advantage of their patients and taxpayers by billing Medicaid for thousands of services that were never provided.”

Investigations determined that Farhan submitted fraudulent claims between June 2015 and February 2020. The settlement resolves the OAG’s findings.