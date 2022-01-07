AG releases videos of Catskill man who died after being tased by police

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has released videos from the Catskill Police Department as part of an investigation into the death of a Catskill man. The Attorney General’s Office said Jason Jones died on December 15, 2021 after an encounter with police on October 30.

The AG’s Office said Jones walked into the police department and allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his body and head. When an officer used a taser in an attempt to subdue him, Jones was set on fire. He had been hospitalized since the incident until he was pronounced dead in December.

The videos can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website. Please be advised that the second video is extremely graphic, as it shows Jones on fire.

Greene County District Attorney Joseph Stanzione said his office was involved in the investigation into the case initially. He said is it the process for the Catskill Police Department to report incidents to the DA to be open and transparent.

During the DA’s investigation, they were waiting on the status of Jones with the interest of interviewing him. However when he died, the AG’s Office needed to get involved per the state law regarding officer involved deaths.

The release follows James’ directive that videos obtained by her office in the course of investigations conducted by the Office of Special Investigation (OSI) be released to the public in order to increase transparency.

OSI looks into every incident where a police officer may have caused a person’s death.