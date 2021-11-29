AG releases video testimony, transcripts of Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a video testimony released today, Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso detailed a grouping incident she said happened last year at the Governor’s Executive Mansion.



” He really pulled me in,” stated Commisso. “And I remember his hands just sliding right up my blouse and I remember looking down, seeing his hand.”



Commisso said his hand was placed over her bra on her left breast. Describing the incident as happening fast, while the door was open. Commisso told investigators that she told the governor he was going to get them in trouble.

“I remember him shutting the door and coming back saying, ‘ I don’t care.’ It wasn’t like a haha, it was like ‘I don’t care.’ At that moment he was sexually driven. I could tell. The way he said it, it could tell,” said Commisso.



Cuomo denied the claims in his video testimony.

“That never happened,” said Cuomo. “That never happened.”



Also released by the Attorney General today were transcripts and exhibits from Chris Cuomo, Andrew’s brother, who works as a journalist for CNN. The documents suggest he was helping to defend his brother more than he originally admitted.

In an exchange with Melissa DeRosa, the former governor’s top aide, she asked Chris Cuomo to check his sources when it came to rumors of more accusers coming forward to Politico with sexual harassment claims. To which he responded, “on it.”



CNN now says it will conduct a thorough review of these documents that were just released.



Tonight, the former Governor’s spokesman, Rich Azzopardi responded to today’s document release stating, “To the surprise of no one, Tish James continues abusing her government power to leverage her political future.”

James has announced that she is running for governor in the upcoming election.