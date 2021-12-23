Attorney General takes lead in officer-involved shooting

UNADILLA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the village of Unadilla. It is reportedly normal protocol for the AG to investigate officer-involved shootings along with New York State Police, pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b.

The investigation arises from a Wednesday incident when state police were called to a domestic incident. According to information released, the responding trooper was confronted by 24-year-old Mark A. Beilby, who was armed with a knife inside of the home.

Police said the trooper shot Beilby after he did not comply with repeated commands to drop the knife and instead advanced on the trooper. Beilby was transported to a Tri-Town Hospital then transferred to Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, where he was pronounced dead.