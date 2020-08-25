AG James to Hold Press Call Regarding Efforts to Protect U.S. Postal Service

NEW YORK – Today, Tuesday, August 25th at 12:30 PM, New York State Attorney General Letitia James will hold a conference call with members of the New York congressional delegation to discuss efforts being taken to protect the U.S. Postal Service.

Who: New York State Attorney General Letitia James

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng

U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat

U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle

When: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

12:30 PM