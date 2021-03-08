AG announces appointments in Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday who will be leading the investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will lead the investigation.

Kim and Clark will be supported by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

The team will investigate the claims against the governor along with his administration’s handling of the allegations.

As required, the team will give the Attorney General’s Office a weekly report on the investigation. When the investigation is completed, the team will write up a full report that will be made available to the public.

“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” said Attorney General James. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

Governor Cuomo was first accused of sexual harassment by Lindsay Boylan, who claims the governor kissed her and asked her to play strip poker. Former aide Charlotte Bennett claims the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life.

Anna Ruch claims that when she met Cuomo at a wedding he touched her lower back then held her face and asked her for a kiss. Another former Cuomo aide also saying the governor was inappropriate with her. Ana Liss says the governor called her sweetheart, touched her lower back, asked her inappropriate things and once kissed her hand.