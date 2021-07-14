Afternoon storms Wednesday cause power outages in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than 3,000 customers are without power after storms made their way through the Capital Region Wednesday, according to National Grid.

The majority of outages, more than 2,000, are in the Altamont, Guilderland, Rotterdam area based on National Grid’s power outage map. Power is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

Approximately 1,100 customers in the Brunswick, Troy, and North Greenbush area are without power. Power is expected to be restored there between 5:15-5:30 p.m.

They are also reporting 2,000 customers in the Poestenkill area are without power with an estimated restore time by 6 p.m.

Check National Grid’s power outage map for the latest outages and restore times.