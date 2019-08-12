After son’s suicide, father meets with politicians about health care

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scott Desnoyers says his son, Danny, committed suicide after his insurance got cut off and he was unable to get his anti-psychotic medication. Now, he’s telling Danny’s story to politicians to create awareness and see change.

Danny Desnoyers was 29 years old when he had some financial problems and moved in with his father, Scott.

“Two weeks after he moved in with me, he went to get his medication refilled for his depression,” Desnoyers told News10. “He told me he didn’t realize he had a $20 payment that he missed through Fidelis Care, and that his insurance was cut off.”

Two weeks later, Danny committed suicide by driving his truck into the Mohawk River.

“Danny paid his $20 that day on the phone,” Desnoyers told News10. “I got the notice of his reinstatement that came in three weeks after he was dead.”

He links his son’s suicide with the fact that he was not able to get refills for his anti psychotic medication, and therefore was not taking it.

“If we had Medicare for all, My son would still be here today. I’d be complaining that he’s not helping in the garden,” Desnoyers told News10. “I’d be happy with that.”

On Monday, Scott Desnoyers, along with medical and health care experts, met with U.S. Representative Paul Tonko, who serves on the energy and commerce committee. They had a conversation about shaping laws surrounding health care and pre existing conditions.

“It’s important to hear from constituents about their concerns in terms of access, affordability, and quality,” Rep. Tonko told News 10. “Their sharing with us builds not only solutions, but a sense of urgency.”