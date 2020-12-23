After missing for 4 months, family gets beloved cat back for the holidays

In September, the Knowles family was staying in an AirBNB property in Pittsfield while they were house hunting in Berkshire County. It was during this time they got separated from a very important member of their family.

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – In September, the Knowles family was staying in an AirBNB property in Pittsfield while they were house hunting in Berkshire County. It was during this time they got separated from a very important member of their family.

Chris and Alicia Knowles and their two children, ages 3 and 9, were relocating from Maine and had their animals with them, including cats Tellus and Nikka. The cats got outside and Nikka returned, but Tellus did not.

After searching and searching, they had to leave the rental property without one of their famiy members.

Although they weren’t in the area, they continued searching for their beloved cat – looking for her on missing pet Facebook pages, such as Missing Pets of Berkshire County.

This week their search paid off.

They saw someone had found Tellus under their house in Pittsfield. They responded to the post, but after not getting an instant reply, Chris went knocking door to door to see if he could locate who found his cat. He did and they told him that they had brought the stray to Berkshire Humane Society, where Chris and Tellus were reunited.

Tellus was at the Berkshire Humane Society for only a night.

“If there’s ever a story to show that you should never stop looking for a lost pet, this is it!” said Berkshire Humane Society Feline manager Erin Starsja, who reunited Chris and Tellus at the shelter.

“We didn’t want to tell the kids until we knew for sure,” said Chris.

Tellus was ready to go home, after his owner picked him up at the Berkshire Humane Society.

Tellus happily hopped in the cat carrier – something Chris said she never did before – to go home.

The family celebrates Christmas, and this will be a special one for them this year.