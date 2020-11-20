After increase in hospitalizations for non-coronavirus illnesses, SVMC tells Vermonters do not delay medical care

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10)- As the number of coronavirus cases climbs throughout the nation, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is asking people to seek medical care for non-coronavirus related illnesses after seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

SVMC said the increase in hospitalizations for non-coronavirus illnesses over the past several weeks is likely due to people with chronic health conditions putting off medical care fearing exposure to the coronavirus. The health center said their doctors and nurses want to remind patients it is safe to seek care.

“Delaying care in an emergency can be deadly. We urge people to come to the Emergency Department as soon as they suspect they might need emergency care. That’s when we are best able to help,” SVMC medical director and Chair of the Department of Emergency, Dr. Adam Cohen.

“The precautionary programs that we have initiated over the past several months make SVMC and its practices among the safest public places anywhere. We want patients to know that it is safe to get their regular care,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Trey Dobson.

SVMC said it has the following precautions in order to ensure the safety of patients: