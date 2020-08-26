After high demand last month food drive prepares for a 1,000 families

BALSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Back in July the food drive at Saratoga County fairgrounds only had enough food for 800 families. This Wednesday there was enough food for a 1,000.

Over 30 volunteers like Joyce Ure were on hand passing out food Wednesday in Ballston Spa.

Jennifer Flinton Vice President of the Saratoga County Fair Board said they were expecting just as many and came prepared. Flinto said each car got four gallons of milk, a 20-pound box of food, cheese, chicken strips, and a bag of eggs.

One mother brought her children with her to pick up food and said its been hard during the coronavirus pandemic. She said her reason for coming was with the kids at home and not in school they’re eating everything.

Food was donated by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, USDA approved vendor Renzi food service and Dairy Farmers of America.

Each car got a 20-pound box of food Wednesday at the Saratoga County fair grounds.

Flinton said if needed they will be back next month.

