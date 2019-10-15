After fire, plan to install monitors in Capital Region vacant buildings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Before the fire on Friday, a vacant house sat where a pile of rubble underneath a tarp in Schenectady now sits. Neighbors say other vacant homes in the area make them fear for their own safety.

“You don’t know who’s in there, and who’s gonna burn it down and what’s gonna happen,” said Rosalie Jones, who lives in the area. “Then you have to worry about the houses next door. And then if those catch on fire, than nobody has anywhere to live.”

It’s a fear that many others share. But luckily, Friday’s fire on Eagle Street did not spread to neighboring homes. Crystal Perry who also lives in Schenectady, says these vacant buildings are where criminal activities are taking place, and she worries about her children.

‘When my kids have to get on the bus, I have to worry about the drug addicts that are standing on the corner. The prostitutes that are up and down this street, doing their drug activity and everything,” said Perry. “My kids see this. I hardly let my kids outside because of what’s going on.”

The City of Schenectady is trying to fix these issues. On Tuesday, it was announced that here in the Capital Region, security monitors that detect motion and fires will be installed in vacant buildings to better protect neighbors from the potential danger of unwanted squatters. These devices will not only notify the first responders, but neighbors.

Nathan Armentrout, founder and CEO of CASPER Scurity says part of his company’s mission is to be able to empower communities.

Rosalie Jones says she is in favor of the plan to better monitor the vacant properties.

“That would be a good idea. Then they can watch the property better,” said Jones. “The house that got caught on fire, people were always calling about people going in there and hanging out, doing what they wanted. They tried to board it up, but they were still going in.”

The city is now hoping that these devices will provide a little piece of mind to those who live in this community.