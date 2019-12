COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The day after Christmas means sleeping in and taking it easy but for some, it means braving the mall parking lots. At Colonie Center, though, parking was easy to find, along with the sales.

People were walking at a leisurely pace as they went about their returns, eating lunch and taking in a show.

Hickory Farms sales are going on right now, but they are waiting for the sale signs to arrive.

Jennah Perez from Hickory Farms says her customers have been waiting for the after Christmas sales.