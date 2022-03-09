GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls city officials announced Tuesday that internet users in the area may be eligible for a break on their monthly usage fees. A discount of up to $30 per month could be offered to eligible households through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.

To be eligible for the funding, your household must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines

Participates in one or more financial assistance programs, like SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Meets eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s low-income program

A single-family household with a total income of $27,180, a two-family household of $36,620, a three-family home of $46,060, and a four-person household of $55,500 would be eligible for a subsidy, along with those enrolled in financial assistance programs like those mentioned above. Larger families would be eligible for an additional benefit.

In a separate program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, eligible households could receive a discount of up to $100 for a laptop, computer, or tablet. Those interested should visit the Affordable Connectivity Program website for an online application or a printable, mail-in version.